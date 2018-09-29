Prof Talat inaugurates 80th General Orientation Course for newly appointed APs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Sep 29:
Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir today inaugurated 80th General Orientation Course at UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, University of Kashmir. Course is being attended by 60 newly appointed Assistant Professors (APs) of various colleges and universities across India.
While inaugurating the course Prof. Talat Ahmad emphasized upon the need to incorporate innovative teaching learning methods in their day to day teaching by the participants of the course. He highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary teaching and research in contemporary times and urged upon the participants to address societal needs through their teaching, research and extension activities.
Director of UGC-HRDC, Prof. Gull Mohammad Wani while welcoming the teacher participants to the course elaborated upon its aim and objectives and deliberated upon the importance of maintaining quality standards and diversity in such courses. He urged the participants of the course to write and publish working papers regarding reforms required in higher education sector and asked them to undertake case studies of their own colleges and universities.
Coordinator of the Centre, Dr. M.I. Geer enumerated the details about design, conduct and organization of the course while stressing upon the need to transcend disciplinary boundaries and appreciate the beauty of interdisciplinarity. He conducted the proceedings of the session. Prof. Talat gave few suggestions regarding topics to be included and eminent resource persons to be invited during the course. The inaugural session was followed by a lecture by Justice (Retd.) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani in the afternoon session.