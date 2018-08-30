Prof Talat inaugurates 16th All India Vice-Chancellor's T20 Cricket tournament 2018 at KU

Srinagar, August 29:
The 16th edition of All-India Vice-Chancellor`s T-20 Cricket Tournament 2018 was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad at University grounds here on Wednesday.
Around twenty teams representing various universities of the country are participating in the mega event which has been organized by Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) in collaboration with Directorate of Physical Education & Sports and sponsored by Jammu & Kashmir Bank Hazratbal.
While inaugurating the tournament Vice Chancellor KU Prof. Talat Ahmad who was chief guest on the occasion said “Such events contribute a lot towards the development of the universities and societies over all. It is great to see that KUMSA is coming up with such mega events to Kashmir University which helps in generating great camaraderie and sportsmen spirit amongst the participating teams.”
“Such events will provide a feel to the participants from other parts of the country about the culture of the Kashmir and at the same time they can enjoy the pleasant weather here,” added Prof Talat.
Speaking on the occasion Prof Neelofer Khan Registrar and Dean College Development Council (DCDC) KU while welcoming the participants from different Universities of the country appreciated the role of KUMSA for organizing such events in the University and said “participants from across the country will take positive messages from here to their places about Kashmir”.
Earlier welcoming the guests and participants President KUMSA Qazi Ghulam Jeelani said “The players will enjoy the tournament in beautiful campus of Kashmir University and I assure them complete support of our colleagues and other staff during their stay in the valley.”
Besides various other dignitaries Director Physical Education and Sports KU Prof Nissar Ahmad and Media Coordinator Mrs Muslim Jan were also present on the occasion.
The teams participating in the tournament include University of Kashmir, University of Mumbai; University of Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi; University of Jammu; Punjab University Chandigarh, Punjab University Patiala, S.P. Pune University, CUK Jammu, SKUAST-K, HPU Shimla, MPKV, Rahury, RTM Nagpur, Jalgaon University, University of Gorakhpur, PAU Ludhina, Shivaji University Kolapur, MDS University Ajmeer, , BOSE Ajmeer.
On the inaugural day of the tournament two matches ware played between SKUAST-K vs RTM Nagpur and Punjab University Patiala Vs Punjab University Chandigarh.