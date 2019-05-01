Prof Talat chairs meeting of University Research Council

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof. Talat Ahmad on Tuesday chaired the 1st meeting of newly constituted University Research Council of KU which was held at administration block of the Varsity.

While chairing the meeting Prof Talat impressed upon all the stakeholders to join hands to make the University a premier institution of teaching, learning, research innovation and extension.

He emphasized on meaningful academic linkages and collaborations across various disciplines to take research to the next level.

Besides Deans of various schools of KU, Heads of the Departments and other faculty members the meeting was also attended by, Prof. Ved Prakash, (Former Chairman, UGC), Prof. Mohammad Zahid Ashraf, Deptt. of Biotechnology, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Aijaz Altaf Andrabi, Director, Agriculture, Kashmir Division and Dr Samia Rashid, Principal, GMC, Srinagar.

During the meeting, Professor Zafar A. Reshi, Dean Research University of Kashmir gave a power point presentation detailing research programmes offered by the University, research projects currently in operation and future research plans etc.

Among other recommendations, the University Research Council endorsed various proposals for consideration by the statutory bodies which include Establishment of Centre for Advanced Instrumentation, Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations, Adoption of UGC (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations-2018, Guidelines for Consultancy Projects and Research Policy.