Prof Talat chairs follow-up meeting on functioning of Leh, Kargil campuses

Directs officers to frame academic, examination calendar in advance
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 07:
Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Friday chaired a follow-up meeting on the functioning of Leh and Kargil campuses to review the decisions taken during his four-day visit to the two satellite campuses last month.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof MA Sahaf, Registrar Prof Neelofar Khan, Controller of Examination Prof Farooq A Mir, Rector Kargil campus Dr MS Sumbli, Rector Leh campus Prof Farooq Khan, Director Admissions Prof Irshad Nawchoo and Special Secretary Dr Tanveer A Shah attended the meeting.
The Vice-Chancellor urged the Leh campus Rector to immediately coordinate with education reformist Sonam Wangchukh, and Gitanjali JB, from the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, to enable the early start of counselling programmes in higher secondary schools in Ladakh region on integrated courses proposed to be started there from next academic session.
The exercise, Prof Talat directed, should be held in coordination with the school principals in phases to ensure greater participation of children, who are shortly completing their class 12 exams, and their parents for better outcomes.
Prof Talat directed that PG entrance examinations for students from Ladakh region be held in Leh and Kargil only to avoid any inconvenience to the aspirants, even as he called for undertaking conselling or group discussions of students selected for the two campuses (if any from Ladakh region) through video-conferencing or Skype.
He also directed close supervision by Rectors of two dedicated examination sub-centers established in Leh and Kargil for timely conduct of all examinations and declaration of results.
Prof Talat passed strict directions on ensuring that faculty and staff recruited for the two campuses function dedicatedly from their respective campuses, saying no leniency in this regard shall be tolerated. He also directed Rectors to be focused on the university’s mission of taking these campuses to newer heights on academic and research fronts.
He reiterated that he would allocate sufficient funds for the smooth functioning of Leh and Kargil campuses, and also ensure facilities there at par with those in the main campus.
He directed the Controller of Examinations and two Rectors to sit together to frame the academic and examination calendar for the two campuses for full academic session in advance.
During his visit to Ladakh region, Prof Talat had said the university would start five-year integrated courses in Earth Sciences (Geology, Geography and Environmental Sciences) there with the provision for students to leave the courses after completing the three-year graduation part if they wish to move out for their master’s degrees.