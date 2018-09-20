Prof Talat chairs 3rd Advisory Committee Meeting of DIQA, KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 19:
The third Advisory Committee Meeting of the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA), University of Kashmir was held under the Chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Wednesday.
While chairing the meeting Prof. Talat Ahmad stressed upon the need of maintaining and improving the quality of University’s discourse and affirmed the University’s commitment to attain higher benchmarks of quality standards in coming days.
He hoped that in the upcoming NAAC accreditation cycle, the University will improve its score and benefit from various national schemes and programs.
He suggested that besides participating in national ranking (NIRF) under the aegies of MHRD, University should participate in different international rankings too.
He urged all the stakeholders to do their best to improve the peer perception of the University.
Dr. Manzoor A. Shah, Chief Co-ordinator, DIQA highlighted various quality initiatives undertaken by the University that were deliberated upon in detail by the Advisory Committee members through a powerpoint presentation.
The quality mandate for universities prescribed by the UGC was discussed threadbare and a framework to implement it in a phased manner was decided.
The meeting was attended by former Vice Chancellor of KU and CUK, Prof. Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Khazir Mohammad Wani, former Commissioner Secretary Higher Education J&K Govt., Prof. C.L. Vishan, President B. Ed. Colleges Association, Prof. Mohammad Afzal Qadri, former Dean Faculty of Law.
Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof Musadiq Amin Sahaf, Dean Research Prof Zaffar A Reishi, Registrar and Dean College Development Council KU Prof Neelofar Khan, Controller of Examinations, Dr M.Y Bhat, Directors and Heads of various Centres/Departments, who are members of the committee, also attended the meeting.
The members advised University to make Departmental Internal Quality Units more vibrant. It was decided to have these meeting held more frequently so that a continuous monitoring of quality parameters is ensured.
Earlier Deputy Director DIQA, Showkat Shafi, welcomed the guests.