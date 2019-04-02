Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Noted Academic Prof. Mohiuddin Sangmi has taken charge of Dean College Development Council (DCDC) at University of Kashmir.

Author of five books, 65 research papers published in international/ national journals and 30 articles published in various newspapers, Prof. Sangmi has acted as advisor, Union Public Service Commission, Member of Chief Minister's Task Force on Industrial Development, J&K State Audit Advisory Board under the auspices of Comptroller and Auditor General of India, member of various committees of the NAAC, UGC, MHRD, etc.

Prof. Sangmi has held various administrative positions at KU including Dean, Faculty of Commerce & Management Studies, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, Director, UGC Human Resource Development Center, Head, Department of Business & Financial Studies, Head Department of Commerce and Provost/ Chief Warden.

Prof. Sangmi has been the President of the J&K Chapter of the Indian Accounting Association.