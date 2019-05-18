Prof. Renu Nanda delivers extension lecture at CUK

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prof. Renu Nanda, Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Jammu delivered an extension lecture on, “Relevance of Technology in Higher Education” in the Department of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) at varsity’s Green Campus here.

Faculty members, research scholars and students attended the lecture.

The Public Relations Officer of the varsity said Prof. Renu Nanda discussed areas of higher education on which institutions are now rated nationally and globally. She said that in an ever-evolving professional discipline, teachers in higher education are facing different challenges. “Teachers have to adopt new techniques through which students can learn,” she said. “Understanding what these changes signify to the bigger portrait can help provide the basis for planned expansion at any institution of higher learning.”



Speaking on the occasion, Prof. N. A. Nadeem, former Dean, School of Education (SoE), CUK said that in the modern world, technology and digital culture are significant to students’ educational experiences and higher education institutions are using the physical campus footprints to slot in technology that adapts to learning needs.

Prof. Nighat Basu while welcoming the speaker said that trends in the university include fostering teamwork and innovative ideas, furnishing learning spaces as smart environments with cutting-edge technology and finding creative ways to repurpose the unused campus space through partnerships.

Dr Syed Zahoor A. Geelani, Dean and Head, SoE stated that, online technologies in education such as collaborative multimedia teaching are now common in the traditional classroom as well.

Dr Mohammad Sayid Bhat, the Coordinator, remarked that today’s students expect to be submerged and connected in their academic experience, with technology serving as a medium for personalized searching and breakthrough.

S. Arokia Marry, Assistant Professor proposed the vote of thanks proposed.