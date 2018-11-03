Prof Ravi Srivastava delivers lecture at CUK

Srinagar, November 2:
Prof. Ravi Srivastava, from Centre for the Study of Regional Development, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), delivered a lecture on "Rise in Inequality: Global and National perspective" in Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir at Nowgam Campus-III here on Friday.
Dean, School of Social Sciences and Head, Department of Economics, Prof G.M. Bhat, faculty members, research scholars and students attended the lecture.
Prof. Srivastava said, “The intolerable inequality gives rise to many socio-economic and political problems. Globalization has been accompanied by rising global inequality.”
He maintained that rising inequality had led to the concentration of wealth and attributes in few hands. “As the economies transform, land as the source of inequality becomes less important and capital as a source of inequality assumes importance. Differences in the human capital also lead to inequality,” he added.
Earlier, he also delivered a special lecture on "Contemporary Research Methods in Social Sciences" in School of Social Sciences. He brought out the differences between the research methodologies in natural and behavioral sciences and said that social sciences undergo paradigm shift after every 10 years. He emphasized that the methodologies used in behavioral sciences should be based both on qualitative and quantitative approaches.
Finally, Prof. Srivastava talked about various innovations in research methodologies in social sciences and encouraged the research scholars of Social Sciences remain abreast with the latest changes taking place in research techniques.