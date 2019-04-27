Prof NamitaRanganathan delivers lecture at CUK

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prof. NamitaRanganathan, Dean, Department of Education, Delhi University delivered a special lecture on, "New Challenges in Higher Education" to the students and scholars of the Department of Education, Central University of Kashmir at Green Campus here.

During her lecture, Prof. Ranganathan focused on the issues pertaining to diverse sections of students and demanded for the extension activities to meet the ends of pluralism in the classroom. She said every educational institution should aim to become an extension of the home space which in-turn would get reflected on the learning outcomes of students from various backgrounds. She explained that like technology, the higher education needs continuous upgradation. “The issue of better quality in higher education has been a great concern for all those who are directly or indirectly associated with the education system.”

Prof. NighatBasu, Dean, School of Education, stated that modern world is advancing unremittingly towards uncertain future situations, and we must try to redirect it towards sustainability, that is, towards a new way of doing things in order to achieve justice, social equality and economic stability.

Dr. Syed Zahoor A. Geelani, Head, Department of Education, highlighted that education has been understood as preparation for life, self-realization and as an essential instrument of progress and social change in accordance with changing needs.