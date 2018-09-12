Prof. MY Memorial inter-college cricket cup from Thursday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The department of Physical Education of Islamia College Srinagar is organising 12th edition of Prof. Mohammad Yousuf Memorial inter-college cricket Cup at Islamia College turf wicket from Thursday.
In order to give the college cricket players of the valley exposure of playing on turf wicket, the department has made elaborate arrangements to play all the matches on turf wicket.
Islamia College is the only college of the Valley having turf wicket facilities.
The inaugural match of the limited over tournament will be played between GDC Bijbihara and Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar.
On Friday the 14th September GDC Charar i Sarief will play against GDC Sopore in which 15 college teams of the leading Valley Colleges are participating.
The tournament is likely to be inaugurated by DDC Srinagar.