Prof Mattoo meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 24:
Prof. Amitabh Mattoo, an eminent educationist and former Advisor to J&K Chief Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
As per an official, Governor and Prof. Mattoo discussed about the initiatives required for advancing the higher educational interests of J&K and crucial importance of well-planned initiative being implemented to nurture and advance the aspirations of youth and, side by side, safeguarding the functioning of educational institutions at all levels.
Sharma administers oath to M R Andrabi as JKSERC member
Rising Kashmir News
JAMMU, JANUARY 24: Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma on Thursday administered oath of office to Mohammad Rafi Andrabi as Member (Finance), J&K State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JKSERC).
As per an official, Commissioner/Secretary, PDD, Hridesh Kumar, Development Commissioner Power, Chief Engineers and senior officers of PDD were present on the occasion.
The newly appointed member will hold the office for a term of five years or till he attains the age of 65 years, the official added.
While interacting with the officers’ present on the occasion, the Advisor expressed hope that with the appointment of the member, the SERC will start functioning in accordance with the mandate given by virtue of the concerned act. He said that the functioning of the Commission is very pivotal vis-a-viz generation, transmission and use of electricity besides other issues which may require its requisite intervention.
The Advisor further exuded hope in the member to work for the public interest besides taking view of the stake holders in discharge of his duty.
Mohammad Rafi Andrabi, a senior officer of J&K Finance Department was serving as Director General (Codes) before being nominated as a member of JKSERC.