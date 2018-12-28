Prof Hamidi Kashmiri’s death widely condoled

Srinagar:
People from different walks of life on Thursday expressed condolences and prayers on the demise of former Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor and Padma Shri awardee Prof Hamidi Kashmiri who passed away on Wednesday evening.
Farooq, Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of former Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Professor Hamidi Kashmiri.
Dr Farooq while expressing grief said, “I express my condolences with the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” he said adding, “Hamidi Sahib’s contribution to the field of Urdu literature is immense. People of his competence and wisdom are a godsend gift for any society. He shall be remembered for his contribution to the field of academics, and literature, may Almighty bless his soul."
Omar Abdullah while expressing his grief said, “Our state has lost a literary genius. I pray to Almighty for peace to the departed soul.”
Mehbooba
PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti in her condolence message recalled the contribution of Prof. Hamidi Kashmiri towards literature, particularly Urdu criticism which she said earned him a distinctive place even on the national level. In his demise, the Urdu literature has lost a doyen and the State has lost a shining star, she said in her message.
The PDP President has conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family of Prof. Hamidi and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Azad
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said Prof Hamidi Kashmiri was an eminent scholar and his death has created a vacuum. “I pray the almighty to give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in peace."
Soz
Former Union Minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz said Dr. Hamidi’s contribution as Prof. and Head of the Department of Urdu at University of Kashmir will be remembered long.
“He had earned name and fame at the National Level for his poetry in Urdu language and his contribution to the promotion of Urdu language and literature,” Soz said.
Mir
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir in his condolence message said Prof. Hamidi Kashmiri was most valued educationist and institution, who has contributed enough to reform the education system in the Kashmir university, describing him as an illustrious son of the soil.
Literary Forum Bandipora
Literary Forum Bandipora on Thursday held an emergency condolence meeting under the chairmanship of president Sufi Showkat while it was also attended by Vice-President Tariq Ahmad Mir, Secretary Tayir Ghulam Hassan, Treasurer Mohammad Mubarak Shah, General Secretary, Mansoor Muntazir while GN Zahid, Mir Dachigami, Saif Rampuri, Jameel Zahid, Shabir Shabnum, Mubashir Muztarib, Ghulam Mohammad Gulala, Parsa Rouf also attended the meeting.
The members expressed grief over the demise of Prof Hamidi Kashmiri. Recalling the contribution of the deceased towards education, Forum said the deceased will be remembered for his services for the upliftment of education sector in the state besides contributing to the Urdu literature.
The forum offered Fateh for the departed soul and conveyed its sympathies to the bereaved family.