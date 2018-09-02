Prof Fayaz is in-charge Registrar CUK, Prof Parveen Controller Exams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 01:
Dean Students Welfare, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof. Fayaz A Nikka was appointed In charge Registrar of the varsity, while as Prof. (Dr.) Parveen Pandit, was appointed as the Controller of Examinations (CoE).
Prof. (Dr.) Fayaz Ahmad Nika is professor in Management and has done his M. Com, M.Phil and Ph.D from University of Kashmir. He passed Company Secretaryship (Executive)from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has also qualified Post Graduate Diploma in Educational Management and Administration. Prof. (Dr.) Nika has an administrative and academic experience of three and a half decades and served the Central University of Kashmir in the capacity of Dean Students Welfare and Chief Placement Officer. He is also a member of statutory bodies of the University. Prof. (Dr.) Nika has authored two books and several research publications. He has supervised the research programmes of many Scholars for their M.Phil and Ph.D degrees. Prof. (Dr.) Nika has participated in various National and international conferences, seminars and workshops. He is also on the management Committee of the Srinagar Chapter of ICSI and a life member of Indian Accounting Association.
Prof. (Dr.) Parveen Pandit, has earlier worked in different capacities in the Higher Education and has been the Principal Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Cluster University Srinagar, Principal S. P. College, Srinagar, Principal Government Degree College for Women, Baramulla, Kashmir, Principal Government College of Education M.A. Road Srinagar and Principal Government College for Women, Anantnag. Prof. (Dr.) Parveen Pandit has done her M.A, M. Phil and Ph.D in History, in the University of Kashmir and B. Ed from Indira Gandhi National Open University and M. Ed from Directorate of Distance Education, University of Jammu. She has been the member of various statutory bodies, professional bodies, committees, boards and administrative committees. She has published two books and has research publications to her credit.