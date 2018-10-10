Prof Farooq is Controller Examination KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09:
Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Department of Law Tuesday took over as the Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir.
Prof. Mir a well known academic administrator has authored four books and 60 research papers published in national and international peer reviewed journals.
He is the first law teacher in India to have authored book on Cyber Law that is prescribed in the syllabus of various universities in their Law and Computer courses.
He has participated in more than thirty national and international Conferences and seminars in India and abroad. He is an awardee of prestigious Max. Planck Fellowship Munich, Germany. Prof. Mir was earlier Head and Dean Faculty of Law, Controller of Examinations, J&K BOPEE and Registrar IUST Awantipora.
Prof. Mir has an established record of integrity and character and this is the reason that his appointment as the Controller of Examinations has been widely appreciated by academia in general and University faculty in particular.