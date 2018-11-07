Prof Bawa delivers lecture at CUK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 6:
Prof. R. S. Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, delivered a lecture on "Contemporary issues of Indian Economy" in Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir at Nowgam Campus-III here.
Dean School of Social Sciences and Head, Department of Economics, Prof. G.M. Bhat presided over the function. Faculty members, research scholars, and students from the Department of Economics attended the lecture.
Prof. R. S. Bawa said the major problems faced by the Indian economy are that of inequality in wealth and income distribution. He said all economists should be independent practitioners and we must develop an independent thought process which is necessary for effectively solving the problems plaguing the economy. The contemporary thought process should be based on day to day problems which affects the life of ordinary citizens.
He emphasized the role of institutions in developing, channeling and moulding the outlook of the youth. He further added that the research scholars should observe and examine the problems through a neutral perspective. He also encouraged the students to play a proactive role and prescribe customized solutions for the problems existing in the country.
Earlier, the research scholars also interacted with Prof. R S Bawa. He encouraged the research scholars to think out of the box and stressed upon the originality of the research work. He also said that there's no place for mediocrity in academics and advised the research scholars to develop a habit of reading and devouring as much information as they can.