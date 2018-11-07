About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Prof Bawa delivers lecture at CUK

Published at November 07, 2018 01:34 AM 0Comment(s)264views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 6:

Prof. R. S. Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, delivered a lecture on "Contemporary issues of Indian Economy" in Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir at Nowgam Campus-III here.
Dean School of Social Sciences and Head, Department of Economics, Prof. G.M. Bhat presided over the function. Faculty members, research scholars, and students from the Department of Economics attended the lecture.
Prof. R. S. Bawa said the major problems faced by the Indian economy are that of inequality in wealth and income distribution. He said all economists should be independent practitioners and we must develop an independent thought process which is necessary for effectively solving the problems plaguing the economy. The contemporary thought process should be based on day to day problems which affects the life of ordinary citizens.
He emphasized the role of institutions in developing, channeling and moulding the outlook of the youth. He further added that the research scholars should observe and examine the problems through a neutral perspective. He also encouraged the students to play a proactive role and prescribe customized solutions for the problems existing in the country.
Earlier, the research scholars also interacted with Prof. R S Bawa. He encouraged the research scholars to think out of the box and stressed upon the originality of the research work. He also said that there's no place for mediocrity in academics and advised the research scholars to develop a habit of reading and devouring as much information as they can.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top