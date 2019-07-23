Prof Ashai participates in national meet of AIFUCTO

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prof Tariq Ashai, president J&K College Teachers Association, participated in national executive council meet of All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (AIFUCTO) which was held at Gandhi Peace Foundation Centre New Delhi and was attended by leaders of various state teacher associations.

Dr Kesab Battacharya, president AIFUCTO, presided over the meeting. Deliberations were carried out on different issues of the higher education sector throughout the day, particularly on the new education policy to be framed by the HRD ministry for which suggestions have been sought from AIFUCTO.

Prof Ashai, in a statement issued here by CTA, said that he impressed upon AIFUCTO leadership to fight for the uniform adoption of UGC rules and regulations across the country to avoid discrimination and disparity. He advocated partial privatization of the higher education sector to boost infrastructure development, accountability, competitiveness and work culture and at the same time demanded adequate scholarship for brilliant students and financial aid for under privileged and backward classes.