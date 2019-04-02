Prof Akbar Masood is new Dean Academic Affairs KU

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Professor Akbar Masood Head Department of Bio-chemistry has been appointed as Dean Academic Affairs University of Kashmir. An order to this effect was issued here on Saturday.

Prof Akbar has M. Sc from AMU, Aligarh and PhD from Industrial Toxicology Research Centre, Lucknow. He has been associated with Department of Biochemistry, KU as a faculty since 1988.

The professor has 22 years administrative experience and has served the university at various key positions including as Head of the Department, Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences and Dean School of Unani and Ayurvedic Medicine.

He has been member of almost all the significant statutory bodies (University Council, syndicate, finance committee etc) of the University. Establishment of Bioinformatics Centre and providing dedicated 24X7 internet connectivity to the University are some of his commendable contributions.

He has published more than 200 research papers, guided large number of MPhil and PhD students and has decent citations and H index. Prof Masood is associated with more than 50 research journals in the capacity of Editor-in- Chief; Associate Editor, Member editorial board and reviewer. He has been bestowed with many awards and fellowships of professional academic bodies.