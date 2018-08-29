Procurement centres to be set up at panchayat level in Jammu region

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The Jammu and Kashmir government will set up procurement centres at the panchayat level in Jammu region to procure food grains in an effort to strengthen cooperative societies.
Interacting with a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Kissan Tehreek during a public outreach programme here, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, said the centres will procure paddy, maize and wheat.
Ganai asked the Director, Agriculture, Jammu to formulate a comprehensive proposal for establishment of procurement centers.
Over 350 people in 30 delegations from across Jammu region met the Advisor and apprised him of their grievances and demands.
The delegation called for establishment of procurement centres and also demanded fixation of MSP for various basmati varieties, issuance of Kissan Credit Cards and Soil Health Cards to farmers, timely supply of quality seeds, fertilizers on subsidy through agriculture department and others.
Meanwhile, several other deputations and individuals from all walks of life called on Ganai and brought the issues of their respective areas into his notice on the second day of his weekly public outreach program, here today at Convention Centre.
According to an official, a deputation of All Jammu Hotels & Lodges Association called on Advisor and apprised him about the problems being faced by the hoteliers.
The Association demanded for regulation of registration process of hotels, exemption for old existing hotel and lodges from the operation of SRO 154 TSM of 2016 dated 24-03-2016 and amendment in the guidelines for the registration and renewal of the hotels.
The Advisor directed Secretary Tourism Department to hold a meeting at Jammu with the members of the Hotels & Lodges Association and resolve their genuine issues.
A deputation of Kashmiri Migrants projected the issues regarding illegal encroachment of their land at village Hangalkund, Bidder of district Anantnag, the official said.
The Advisor directed Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, to look into the matter in this regard and take necessary action against the encroachers.
A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Passenger Mini Bus Transport Federation projected its demands pertaining to creation of terminals points, parking places and mini bus stand, renewal of permit and driving license, temporary permission for plying on interstate routes and other related issues.
The Advisor directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to convene a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, RTO and concerned officers in consultation with the stakeholders to redress their genuine issues.
A deputation of village Basnote from Udhampur projected the demand for the construction of PMGSY road in Basnote.
Taking serious note on the delay in the execution of PMGSY and PWD (R&B) projects, the Advisor asked the Engineers of concerned departments to review the progress on the projects regularly and directed for initiating strict action against contractors with unsatisfactory performances.
A delegation of Village Development Committee, Kotli Mangotrian from Reasi demanded for opening of Veterinary Hospital and construction of drinking water storage facilities at Kotli Mangotrian.
Another deputation of Dessa Valley Welfare Committee from Doda projected their issues and demanded augmentation of Water Supply Scheme from Talanti Kainag to Zartund grammari and Saras Dessa besides road connectivity to the villages of Shrinkly, Grammri, Mallan, Saras and Punjan, Bhata, Dessa and Bagwah.
The inhabitants of villages Anji, Keyala, Domardli, Karian, Sirla and Kotli from district Reasi demanded for conducting survey of road from Anji bridge to village Dormardli Railway road.
Similarly, residents of Daryar from Rajouri demanded for erection of electricity poles and augmentation of drinking water supply schemes.
A deputation of Dogri Film Producers Jammu raised its issue regarding screening of regional language films and local producer films on subsidized rates of JKAACL at Abhinav Theatre. The deputation also projected its pending liabilities under CDF.
A deputation of Gender Coordinators under SSA demanded for their regularization and release of pending wages.
Many other deputations including SSA Engineers, All World Gayatri Parivaar Trust, Development Council Channi Himmat, Retired Police Officers Association, J&K SRTC Retirees, Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum, All J&K Contractual Lecturers (10 2) Forum and individuals also projected their demands and developmental issues of their areas, he said.
During the public hearing, the Advisor heard all delegations and assured them of redressing their grievances. He ascertained that the Government would ensure outcome-based disposal of the issues raised by the people.
The Advisor also issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers and asked them to take cognizance of the pertaining issues and redress the same forthwith.
The HoDs of various departments were directed to prepare action taken report of grievances received/redressed till date, the official added. With inputs from PTI