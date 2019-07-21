Process of demarcation of Hokersar wetland area starts

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Srinagar administration has begun the process of peripheral demarcation of Hokersar wetland area falling within the jurisdiction of the Srinagar district.

The official spokesperson said this comes after demarcation of the Khushalsar lake and mapping of its encroachments which were completed after increased efforts during recent months.

A committee comprising eight members from different departments formed to undertake the peripheral demarcation of the wetland area will start the process next week. The process will be completed within one week.

This was informed in a meeting held Saturday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

The meeting was informed that Hokersar wetland has two boundaries including the southern boundary falling within the jurisdiction of the Budgam district and the northern boundary falling within that of the Srinagar district. It was said that peripheral demarcation in Srinagar will be held from Narbal to Zainakote areas where it falls.

The demarcation will be followed with government notification of the wetland area aimed at its restoration that will then follow. It was said the demarcation of the boundaries will also include their geotagging to enable easier access to location-specific information about the wetland area.

Meanwhile, the district administration has banned the dumping of solid waste in and up to 500 meters from the Hokersar wetland. The aim of the restrictions is to prevent further damage to the wetland.

It is notable that first demarcation of the Hokersar wetland area was done in 1935 and an area of 13.75 square kilometres was notified as its total area through a cabinet order issued in 1945. The wetland has been subjected to massive encroachments over huge parts of its area over the last three decades.

ADC Srinagar Kuldeep Krishan Sidha and all eight members of the demarcation committee were present in the meeting.







