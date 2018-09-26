‘Procedure for disbursing compensation to WPRs to be simplified’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Minister of State in PMO, Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday said that the procedure for disbursing compensation to West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) is to be simplified.
In a statement issued here, Singh said this during a meeting with a delegation of West Pakistan Refugee Action Committee led by its President Labha Ram Gandhi in New Delhi.
Singh, as per the statement, said the Union Government was in constant touch with the State Government and instructions had been issued to simplify the procedure related to identification and other formalities to the maximum extent, so that the disbursement of compensation of Rs.5.5 lakh per family to WPRs could be undertaken at the earliest and completed without undue delay.
“Even today, I had spoken to the concerned officers and it will be ensured that wherever a family was not able to produce documents mandated in the existing rules, a separate inquiry could be conducted by the concerned Deputy Commissioner to establish the claim of the said family and based on the information obtained and recorded by the Deputy Commissioner, the family could be declared as being West Pakistan Refugee and therefore eligible for the issue of relief / compensation accordingly,” he added.
Singh said that it has also been decided to appoint a Nodal Officer for closer coordination and prompt disposal of the issues related to the refugees.
In this regard, he said, the Government had also issued instructions to expedite the process of the disbursement of Rs.2,000 crore allocated in favour of PaJK refugees.