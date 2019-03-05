Problems galore as Kupwara-Karnah road closed for over 2 months

Karnah, Mar 04 :
The problems for the residents of border areas of Karnah galore as the road continues to remain closed for over two months. There is no immediate hope of reopening of the road.
Things have really become worse given the continuous closure of the road. The worst part is that body of policeman killed in Babagund gunfight on March 02 still lies in Police control room.
The slain cop Naseer Ahmad Kohli son of Shams-u-Din Kohli resident of Gondi Gujran village of Karnah, was a father of two children.
Similarly, thousands of people from Karnah are stranded in Srinagar and Kupwara.
According to KNS, there is a massive shortage of gas and no eatable items available in shops at Karnah because of the road blockade.
The only 33KV line is damaged from last 25 days. “21 poles damaged and administration is nowhere to be seen,” they said.
The people have appealed the administration to restore the road connectivity at the earliest. They demand the electric towers be set up, so that electricity is restored in the area. (KNS)