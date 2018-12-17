Problematizing Kashmir issue

Firdous Abdullah
Kashmir issue refers to the internationally recognized dispute between India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir as regards the geographical entity Jammu and Kashmir as it existed in 1947 before the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the union of India.
If we go through the partition theory, as regards to Kashmir, its proximity to both India and Pakistan made it a special case coupled with its Muslim majority. The maharaja was reluctant to join either of the two states and wanted to remain independent.
However, the rebellion in the Pooch area and the subsequent help in the form of tribal’s from tribal areas of Pakistan rendered him weak and he requested help form India. India conditioned the military help on his accession and hence a forced accession took place.
At that time the Governor General of India stated in the following words, “it is my Government's wish that as soon as law and order have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and her soil cleared of the invader the question of the State's accession should be settled by a reference to the people,” made the issue very clear that referendum will be held.
Long history short, the issue went to UN and resolutions were passed however the referendum was never held and the issue is still unresolved.
India does not recognize Jammu and Kashmir as an issue or a dispute and claim the whole region to be theirs just because Maharaja of the princely state of Kashmir and Jammu gave them the “Instrument of accession” which gave them the right to own this land now I want to put a point here:
- How can a king or monarch decide what the people of his state want when he was a monarch and not a democratically elected head?
- What moral ground he has to decide what his people want to be with when he is not chosen by them?
It is because of this conflict between people and monarch(s) that the British Empire had kept the idea of plebiscite so as the ultimate choice is of the people.
Now compare Junagadh and Hyderabad with Kashmir. All three were princely states ruled by monarchs.
- Kashmir: Hindu ruler decides to join Hindu India
- Junagadh: Muslim ruler decides to join Muslim Pakistan
- Hyderabad: Muslim ruler decides to join Muslim Pakistan
Now in case of Junagadh and Hyderabad the majority population was Hindu while in J&K it was Muslim majority. Yeah you guessed it right. The people of all three region were not happy with this decision again quite obvious.
Here comes the difference.
While a plebiscite was proposed for all three it was held only in Junagadh and Hyderabad and not in Kashmir. Yeah, I know it required removal of troops of Pakistani tribesmen and all but still that
Argument can be said for Hyderabad as well (Operation Polo) Now you may ask me why Kashmir?
What is special in Kashmir? Oil? Gold?
According to me the complexity of Kashmir region lies in the Ego of both the countries, to suffice the collective consensus of its people, both the countries do not want to give an inch of land here or there.
But what about the people do they have no right to live? To prosper? To live normal lives like all live. Now people will tell me what about Pakistan?
Look I have clearly stated the ego of both countries while Pakistan has some sentiments of sympathy for the Kashmir’s they still want to hurt India by taking Kashmir and give them the pain of separation as felt by them due to Bangladesh. They genuinely feel for Kashmir.
Being myself a Kashmiri I have noticed a recent trend of some Indians when questioned about human rights in Kashmir for example:
- Pakistani: Kashmir’s are suffering
- Indian: You look at Baluchistan first
- Pakistani: We want free Kashmir
- Indian: Look at Sindh also
- Pakistani Kashmir banega Pakistan
- Indian: Free PaK, Free Gilgit Free Baltistan
And the list goes on. It is a silly argument comparing Kashmir with Baluchistan you cannot simply justify human rights violations with examples of their human rights violation you look at your own and them at their own. It is not math that you do it in Kashmir we in Baluchistan, and Baluchistan, Kashmir cancel each other.
I also agree that the insurgency in Kashmir has resulted in loss of lives of a lot of Kashmir’s and also Indian Forces (although the ratio of Kashmir’s killed is way more) and also due to stone pelting which we have witnessed right from 2008 to the present times.
But do you really think that there has not been a single instance of excess of force by the Indian forces? I mean come one believing that there has not been a single instance of rape, killing or something of that sort ever in 70 years is absurd.
In fact it has happened at a large scale but any Indian cannot say not even a single case has occurred you have to believe this.
How many people have been charged? And arrested? Not even a single CASE till date. How can you delude justice to excessive force that has been used at some point of time? If that is not injustice then what is my dear friend. It is because of this fact that has led to alienation of
Kashmir’s. India responds by suppressing them more by killing people who pelt stones at them. Yeah they are breaking the law but every time you cannot kill 7–8 people on the bases of them pelting stones at you? I do not think that every time there is danger of lives of the forces due to stones. I mean sometime may be but every time a civilian is killed is either regarded as an OGW or militant or stone pelter?
Also I want to put light on the issue of Kashmiri Pandits I agree they have also suffered a lot and every Kashmiri thinks the same.
There is a government figure of 219 Kashmiri Pandits being killed from 1990 to till date which is very unfortunate but at the same time negligible to the official government figures of Kashmiri civilians being killed that is 45000 and also some human rights agencies report more than 90000 and mass graves of 8000, now I am not comparing both the situations, a killing is a killing, numbers don’t matter but I think the pandit issue is given more importance while both are equally tragic.
Now who drove them out? How? And why? Were the people who drove them out Kashmir’s or Pakistani or a conspiracy? It does not matter now. They are free to come back whenever they want but a separate homeland is out of context and also they have been given relief by the government as well so they are not at present the sufferers I mean most of them have settled here and there and if they want they can come back to their homeland anytime we will welcome them and also protect them.
If we look from 2008 to the present times you can yourself count the number of young and dynamic youths who were killed during the past decade. In 2009, we also see Shopian rape and murder case.No action was taken who had done the crime instead they were flourished by the government.
What we achieved in return is the emergence of young and educated scholars joining the armed struggle like Dr Rafi Ahmad bhat (An assistant Professor from the University of Kashmir), Dr MananWani (a PhD scholar of Aligarh Muslim University) and recently Dr Sabzar.
But in 2010 unrest erupted after alleged fake encounter of local youth with security force. Thousands of youths pelted security forces with rocks, burned government offices and attacked railway stations and official vehicles in steadily intensifying violence.
According to Amnesty International, as of June 2015, no member of the Indian military deployed in Jammu and Kashmir has been tried for human rights violations in a civilian court, although there have been military court martials held.
Solutions
Theoretically following are the solutions:
- Complete merger with India
- Complete merger with Pakistan
- Status quo
- Independence
- Joint control
- Referendum
Now solution 1 and 2 are not possible because neither India nor Pakistan is likely to give up their claim on their controlled lands. Solution 3 seems to be acceptable to India and to some extent Pakistan however the people of Kashmir are not ready to accept it.
That leaves us with the last three options. The most democratic way is the hold the referendum and let people decide.
But India is not agreeing to it because it doesn’t have the numbers in its favors and it never had. What most Kashmir’s want is an end to status quo and some solution? Preferably they want a referendum. However any other solution reached via tripartite talks is acceptable.
Author is from Department of Law, Central University of Punjab
loneadvocatefirdous@gmail.com