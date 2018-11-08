Probes sans probity in Kashmir: MIrwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) on Wednesday said that “probes san probity in Kashmir.”
Recalling engineering student, Gowher Nazir Dar on his third death anniversary, Mirwaiz said, “today Is the third death anniversary of engineering student Gowher Nazir Dar shot at from the point blank range by the forces,” Mirwaiz said in a statement issued here. He said that although a magisterial inquiry was ordered—however “as always its report never made public nor did the Police after registering an FIR produce the charge sheet in the court.” Mirwaiz said that “the killers are roaming free to continue their killing spree, this is the worst tragedy of Kashmir.”