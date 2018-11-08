About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Probes sans probity in Kashmir: MIrwaiz

Published at November 08, 2018 12:12 AM 0Comment(s)408views


Srinagar:

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) on Wednesday said that “probes san probity in Kashmir.”
Recalling engineering student, Gowher Nazir Dar on his third death anniversary, Mirwaiz said, “today Is the third death anniversary of engineering student Gowher Nazir Dar shot at from the point blank range by the forces,” Mirwaiz said in a statement issued here. He said that although a magisterial inquiry was ordered—however “as always its report never made public nor did the Police after registering an FIR produce the charge sheet in the court.” Mirwaiz said that “the killers are roaming free to continue their killing spree, this is the worst tragedy of Kashmir.”

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top