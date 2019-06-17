PROBES SANS PROBITY: Govt’s committee on probes fails to submit report, misses deadline

June 17, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

The eight high-level probe committees constituted to look into alleged illegal appointments and other wrong-doings of several government departments have failed to submit their reports even as the date fixed has elapsed last week.

Sources in the General Administration Department (GAD) said the eight probe committees set up in May this year have all failed to file their reports with 14thJune being the date fixed for all such committees.

Through an order issued by GAD in May probe committees were set up to look into “illegal” appointments in J&K Sports Council, Skill Development along with awarding of dredging contracts, macadamization contracts and lack in implementation of State Wide Area Network projects.

The first Fact-Finding Committee (FFC) was set up to examine illegal/ irregular appointments in JK Sports Council and the Youth Services and Sports Department from 2010 – 2018 and identify those responsible for irregularities, if any.

Second FFC was to examine “fraudulent appointments” in Skill Development Department and any Autonomous Body /Corporation/Organization under it from 2010 – 2018.

The third FFC was to examine irregularities in awarding dredging contracts and also look into the implementation of dredging contracts in the Jhelum river and elsewhere by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and by Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) from 2010 to 2018.

Fourth FFC was to examine irregularities in awarding macadamization contracts and also look into irregularities in implementation of macadamization contracts from 2010 to 2018 and identify those responsible for irregularities.

The fifth FFC was set up to examine irregularities in lack of progress in implementation of State Wide Area Network (SWAN) project.

However, all these committees have failed to submit their reports by June 14 the date fixed in the order.

The two other probe committees set up in May to look into the fraudulent appointments in the Technical Education Department and Autonomous Bodies/Corporations/ Organizations under the Administrative Control of the Department from 2010-2018 has also failed to meet the June 14 deadline.

The committee setup in May was headed by Commissioner Secretary to the Government Forest, Environment & Ecology Department.

Another probe committee was set up in May to inquire a “multi-crore scam” in Science and Technology Department where guidelines of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had allegedly been changed to procure lights and equipment worth over Rs 200 crore for solar power.

As per the government order, a six-member inquiry committee had been constituted to examine issues relating to purchase of Model-IV Solar Home Lights instead of Model-II by the Science and Technology Department and other related issues.