Probe scams committed by former legislators: Shiv Sena

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray, J&K unit on Thursday urged upon the Governor Satya Pal Malik to constitute a commission of inquiry to probe into the involvement of former legislators in alleged :corrupt deeds, large scale bungling and other acts of omission and commission”.

As per a statement, while addressing media, Dimpy Kohli, State President Shiv Sena alleged that “there are several former-legislators who are facing the charges of corruption and are involved in various scams”.

He asked the Governor to constitute a commission of inquiry to probe the alleged scams committed by the former legislators.

He accused the former legislators of previous regimes “who looted the state exchequer and large numbers of cases are pending against them including corruption and encroachments”.

He asserted that until good and clean governance could not be delivered to the public.

“Erstwhile state government has been failed to take action against the blemished politicians who had looted public exchequer, encroached State lands, Forest lands and Custodian lands besides installed illegal brick kilns, stone crushers, hot mix plants and raised mammoth movable and immovable properties in various parts of the State by abusing their position and authority.”

Shiv Sena State Chief also took a dig at the PM, Narendra Modi saying that 'the tall slogan of providing transparent, accountable and corruption free governance to the people was hoax.”

Singh further claimed that several former ministers of BJP were accused of “promoting transfer industry in the state, allotment of works without tenders and back door appointments made in government departments on monetary and extraneous considerations”.

Kohli alleged that former legislators had “encroached huge state lands, and Forest lands and Custodian lands whose adverse reports had been submitted even by the investigating agencies against them”.

“Several former MLAs rose from rags to riches within no time after elections besides raising huge moveable and immoveable assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.”

“Law should be uniformly applied to all without any distinction or favour on the grounds of position held by a person,” Kohli said, adding that the Election Commission of India should also take a proper note of the contesting candidates and should not allow such candidates “who are facing criminal and corruption charges”.

