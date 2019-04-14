Probe ordered into fire incident at Khan Kah-e-Faiz Fanah Tral

April 14, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Authorities have constituted an inquiry to probe fire incide at famous shrine of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabeer, Khan Khah-e-Faiz Fanah in Tral town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.



The inquiry was called by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tral, Shabir Ahmad Raina and concerned Tehsildar was appointed as inquiry officer.



"The inquiry officer was asked to submit a report within 15 days," the ADC said, adding he also held a detailed meeting with various civil society groups and listened to their demands.



The decision was taken after the civil society members held a peaceful protest to demand a probe and quashing the present managing body of the shrine.



"We held a peaceful protest on Sunday morning , actually we had given a shutdown call but that was taken back keeping in view Baisakhi," Chairman citizen's council, Farooq Ahmad Trali said.



The authorities said that they have dissolved the current managing body and constituted a five-member temporary body which will elect a permanent body from among 100 villages. The authorities also said that they would review security and installation of CCTV cameras at the shrine.

