Probe ordered by Guv should be taken to logical conclusion: Tarigami

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State president of CPI (M) M Y Tarigami said the Governor administration’s decision to set up fact finding committees to probe irregularities and scams in various government organisations and departments is a step in right direction, but in the past when such probes were ordered, ultimately noting came out.

In a statement, he said, “We expect that this time the probe ordered by the Governor is taken to its logical conclusion and those who are found guilty are punished. There is a need of thorough probe as there were reports of irregularities which we had agitated time and again. The fatal disease of corruption, bribery, nepotism and cronyism has plagued virtually most of the institutions.”

He said lack of transparency in the administration means the menace had assumed monstrous proportions. The administration must activate and empower the anti-graft bodies including State Accountability Commission (SAC), State Vigilance Commission (SVC) and State Information Commission (SIC) to bring accountability and transparency.

