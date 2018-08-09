Probe on, FIRs aren’t lodged on political lines: IGP Jmu

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 08:
Police on Wednesday said that an FIR had been already registered into the Bathindi incident in which one youth was killed when he allegedly tried to enter into the residence of National Conference (NC) President and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.
Police clarified that FIR cannot be filed against the second party unless and until the court directs to do so.
IGP Jammu S D Jamwal said, “FIR into the incident as per the precedence and rule has been already registered and to ensure a transparent and fair probe a magisterial enquiry has been ordered.”
On whether the demand of FIR against the CRPF men who opened fire at the youth, the IGP Jammu said, “FIR against the second party can’t be filed unless and until there is a directive from the court.”
When his attention was drawn toward the demand raised by PDP President and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti for an FIR against the CRPF men, Jamwal said, “FIR against the second party can’t be filed unless and until there is a directive from the court. We don’t investigate incidents on political lines but there is an institutional and administrative mechanism in Police to investigate the incidents. As per rules FIR is lodged into the incident and in this case we will wait till the outcome of the magisterial probe.” KNS