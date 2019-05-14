Probe irregularities, MGNREGA job cards scam in Anantnag: CPI(M)

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing concern over reported allegations of irregularities, fake MGNREGA job cards scam in Anantnag, CPI(M) State Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik on Tuesday demanded a through probe into the matter.

Malik in a press statement said "there is a close nexus between some RDD officials, contractors and JK Bank officials. It is highly unfortunate and Government must take a serious note of it."

"A credible enquiry must be initiated and those officials responsible for the fraud must be identified and punished. Such incidents are shameful and the Governor administration is duty bound to unearth this scam," he added.