Probe HR excesses, ensure sense of security: NC to admin

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Unruly forces personnel should be reprimanded’

National Conference Monday asked the administration to probe human rights violations and ensure sense of security stating that incessant excesses against the people won’t help improve the situation.

Addressing party functionaries and workers at party headquarters, here, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “On one hand we see Governor making tall claims about protecting human rights in Kashmir and on the other hand we see abject inaction on behalf of administration against excesses by forces”.

“One fails to understand how anticipated goal of achieving long term peace in Valley will be achieved if people continue to face intimidation and other excesses. In any working constitutional democracy, it is imperative for the government to uphold the fundamental rights as have been assured to all by the constitution. There is no accountability on ground in this part of the world. The issue of human rights violations is further complicated by the impunity it seemingly enjoys,” he said.

Taking a dig at administration over the persistent human rights violations, Sagar said, “The other day thrashing of women by forces in Tral was widely reported by local dailies. In some hamlets people continue to face curbs on their day-to-day lives. Seven minors were detained in the Soibugh locality of central Kashmir following some incident of stone pelting. Following protest by locals two boys out of the seven were let off badly injured. One of the injured has been referred to SKIMS and his condition is said to be critical”.

“Amidst all this we don’t see governor administration taking cognizance of the accesses committed by the forces in this particular case. The district administration and the state machinery seemingly have shut its eyes to the mounting woes of people. The incumbent governor administration has miserably failed to provide sense of security to the people,” he said.

The NC leader underscored the need of constituting time bound inquiry into such cases of intimidation.

“We impress upon the governor administration to inquire into the incident that took place at Soibugh. We also request the Governor to issue directions to the concerned civil, police and other agencies for upholding civilian rights. The administration should put the facts before the public and ensure that unruly forces personnel are reprimanded,” he said adding, “The boy who has been hospitalized at SKIMS should be given best of medical treatment”.