Probe alleged PHE scam in Ramnagar constituency: JKNPP

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Alleging multi-crore PHE scam in Ramnagar constituency, Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and Former Minister on Monday sought a high level probe into alleged omissions and commissions and large scale mis-appropriation of funds in the functioning of the said department.

In a statement, he alleged that huge funds were provided for various water supply schemes in the constituency “without any corresponding output tangible on the ground”.

He said that acute shortage of potable drinking water in various villages of Ramnagar constituency had sparked massive outrage with none to take note of the public outcries.

“Ex-MLA Ramnagar made tall claims of having provided Rs. 60 crore for PHE schemes of Ramnagar constituency, but not even one crore appeared to have been utilized on the ground during the last 3-4 years.”

He said that a calendar had been published by the Ex-MLA in January 2019 in which he had claimed to have got Rs. 60 crore sanctioned for Ramnagar during the past four years for PHE sector alone so as to ensure regular supply of clean, potable water to people of constituency.

Seeking scheme wise details of funds sanctioned, expenditure incurred and output recorded during the last four years, Singh appealed the vigilante organizations to hold a detailed probe into the entire gamut.

“The water supply position had rather become worse during the last four years as compared to 2014 with no action taken even to replace the dilapidated, worn out supply lines.”