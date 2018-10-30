Probe all corruption cases of PDP-BJP Govt: NC, Cong ask Guv

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 29:
As Governor Satya Pal Malik has established Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to fight corruption in the State, National Conference (NC) and Congress have urged the Governor to reopen all cases of wrong doings of previous PDP-BJP coalition government.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, NC General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar said the party had raised the corruption cases in nine different government departments in last assembly session.
“However, the then PDP-BJP government brushed all of them aside,” he said.
Sagar alleged rampant corruption and nepotism practices were going on in Transport, Education, PHE, Health and Forest departments during the previous government.
“If Governor is keen to eradicate corruption in the state, he must look into all cases that NC had raised during the PDP-BJP coalition government,” he said.
Expressing surprise over statement of former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu regarding the fraud in Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s recruitment drive, Sagar said, “He (Drabu) had denied any political involvement in the recruitment process in the floor of the House”.
In the past one week, Governor has made big disclosures including violation of rules in implementing health insurance policy by awarding the contract to Reliance General lnsurance Company Ltd and by, fraud in Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s recruitment drive and engagement of a KAS officer without appearing in an exam.
The State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the Governor should also investigate the police recruitments in 2016.
“In 2016, when entire Kashmir was burning following killing of Burhan Wani, a notification was issued about vacancies in police department but nobody knows how those vacancies were filled,” he said.
Mir said an officer of DIG-rank had said all posts were filled. “But at that time when even an animal was afraid to venture out on streets, how people managed to submit forms and how they were selected is unknown to everyone.”
“It is imperative for Governor to look into the matter also along with other corruption cases that were raised by opposition during BJP-PDP government,” he said.
On October 25, Malik said the State was witnessing “rampant political corruption” and promised to soon expose all “politically-corrupt politicians”.
To tackle and eradicate corruption in the State in a more effective and meaningful manner, government has also established first-ever “Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)” in the State.