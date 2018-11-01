Probe all backdoor appointments: Vakil to Governor

Srinagar:
President Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday asked the governor Satya Pal Malik that after disclosing corrupt practices in administration, the Governor should use his high office to identify the culprits and book them as per law.
In a statement issued here, Vakil hailed the stand of governor against corrupt elements within the administration and a recent disclosure of massive illegal recruitments in J&K Bank and recent exposure of big scan of 25 thousand crore in the health insurance scheme on part of politicians or bureaucrats. He demanded the culprits who must be top politicians and bureaucrats should be identified and dealt according to the law.
Vakil said he should probe into all the backdoor appointments and corruption cases during the Mehbooba Mufti led regime.
Vakil said that the cases of corruption pending in courts against ministers and bureaucrats should also be reopened on speedy track.
“Vakil further demanded that all the backdoor recruitments either in Omar Abdullah’s regime or Mufti’s regime should be probed and justice should be done.
“There have been backdoor recruitments in every department. Even one was appointed to a post of secretary,” Vakil said.
He said the Governor has formed some anti-corruption bureau, now what is the role of State Accountability Commission (SAC). “The SAC is like a toothless white elephant. What is the purpose of this SAC except draining state exchequer with hefty salaries to officials,” Vakil said.
He said some people were given the prized positions in the administration which they were not entitled to. “All embezzlements, corruption cases and favouritism should be probed, so that justice is delivered to those whose rights were muzzled,” he said.
He said the SAC should be re-energised so that the cases of corruption against the former ministers and bureaucrats will be investigated. “There are cases pending in SAC, but it is not able to act against these corrupt elements,” Vakil said.