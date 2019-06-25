Proactive role of rural community towards Govt schemes reflects yearning for dev: Dwivedi

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Secretary Information, Forest Ecology and Environment, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, on Monday said that the pro-active role of village community towards government schemes and said this reflects their deep yearning for development and implementation of various welfare schemes.

As per an official, in an interactive session with the PRIs, locals and the frontline government functionaries, he sought first-hand information about developmental activities in the area and hoped that the people will continue to give their suggestions to the executing agencies.

Dwivedi took round of various areas of the Panchayat and assessed the ground situation regarding public utilities and status of implementation of several flagship programmes.

He visited the Park and other tourist spots in Jhajjar Kotli and was informed about the dire need of construction of toilet complexes to facilitate the tourists thronging the spot in large numbers. He also visited guest house of forest department and asked the concerned authorities to initiate repair and renovation work there.

The people demanded development of an artificial lake at Jhajjar kotli which will further add to the tourism grandeur of the destination besides providing employment to local people of the panchayat.

He visited PHE Pump Station, PDD Grid Station and took stock of infrastructure and water power supply situation in the Panchayat. He was informed about the poor condition of the filtration plant with a strong public demand for enhancing the existing capacity besides improving the machinery part of the utility.

People demanded establishment of a Degree College in the PDD land lying vacant and unutilized since long so that the students especially girls can pursue their higher studies as the local students have to cover long distances for their higher studies, the official added.

Dwivedi also visited Anganwadi centre and took stock of facilities being provided to children there. He took stock of availability of ration and other edibles in the center.

The locals demanded a permanent structure with toilet facilities for the Anganwari Center which is working in a rented accommodation.

The Commissioner Secretary visited Sub Health Centre and inspected infrastructure and facilities available in the centre.

The locals demanded up gradation of the hospital with adequate staff and doctors especially in view of the area being close to National Highway.

Dwivedi along with other concerned officers inaugurated a Lane and laid foundation stone for community sanitary complex at village Jhajjar Kotli. He also planted trees in Panchayat ghar premises.

Later, a cultural program was organised by the Cultural wing of department of Information and Public Relations regarding awareness among the public about government schemes.

Chief Conservator Forests, Ravi Kumar Kesar, ACD Jammu, Aijaz Kesar, ACR Jammu, Chander Parkash, BDO, Vishav Partap Singh, senior officers of Forest, ICDS, Health, PHE, PDD, Sarpanch, Reena Thapa, all panchs, Asha Workers and local people of the panchayat were present on the occasion, said the official.

