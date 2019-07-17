Pro-Kabbadi Championship held at Sopore

July 17, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Night Kabbadi tournament championships was held at Raban in Sopore on Monday evening.

The championship was organised by the Youth committee of Reban Rafiabad in which 16 teams from four districts of Kashmir were takes a part including Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora and Kupwara districts .

The Inaugural match of the championship was played between Haripora Handwara and Nowpora Rafiabad teams in this match both the teams played aggressive game from beginning but Nowpora Rafiabad team succeeded to get 56 points.