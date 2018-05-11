Pro-Indian politicians take turns to slaughter Kashmiris to remain in power: Geelani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Commenting on the recently held meeting of mainstream parties and leaders, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani Thursday said they (mainstream politicians) were the people “responsible for our miseries and blood-bath throughout state”.
Geelani in his statement said: “Going through the history, one can come cross a long list of these traitors with their horrifying and flagitious actions against their own people.”
He further said: “This pro-Indian class has mutually agreed to take turns to slaughter and to crush this nation for their lust of power. They cunningly blame each other just to cement themselves in power.”
Geelani further said that “butchering and massacring our youth on daily basis, irrespective of them being armed or unarmed, exposes hypocritical attitude”.
“They have brutally and mercilessly crushed the peaceful and public uprisings of 2008, 2010 and 2016, but shamefully have no regrets for it,” he said.
Geelani said that all this blood and devastation, since the “unholy accession with India”, is credited to none other than “this greedy class of collaborators”.
He further said that instead of soothing touch to the “deeply inflicted wounds on this nation, this class of henchmen deceitfully beat their chests to hoodwink the common masses”.
“Had they even the slightest trace of conscience and self esteem left, they should have long back parted ways with oppressors and joined hands with their distressed and disturbed nation to end this age old slavery and oppression,” Hurriyat (G) chairman said.
He further said that “our fourth generation is out on streets to get slaughtered, maimed and crippled for the demand of their basic rights. They spend their prime youth in jails and interrogations centers. Our elders have their backs bend, shouldering the coffins of the loved ones, but it has no effect on this stone hearted class of this pro-Indian politicians.”
“Nothing constructive is expected from these power thirsty people and they can even bulldoze the whole State to remain in power,” said Geelani.