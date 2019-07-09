Privatization of power sector anti-poor decision: KEA

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) has decried State Government’s decision to privatize distribution of electricity.

The KEA has supported the strike call of employs against the move.

Taking to media persons here, KEA Co Chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar said they oppose decision of the State Government to go for privatization in power sector which he said would affect state’s economy.

Calling the move anti-people, Dar said Kashmir being the has suffered huge economic losses and paying hefty amounts as power fee to private companies will add to their hardships.

“Privatization of power will not only affect poor people but also hit daily workers working in the department,” he said.

KEA Co chairman said through privatization of the power sector, the water resources of the State would be exploited further.

“Already our water resources have been exploited for many years. But now with this step, the power generated from the State will be supplied to other States while Kashmir will be left to the mercy of God,” he added.

Senior Leaders Ishfaq Ahmed Khan and Mohammed Rafiq were also present in press conference.