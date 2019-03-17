Private schools take builders of nation 'for a ride'

March 17, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Majority of private schools in Kashmir region are allegedly violating labour and employment guidelines by taking teachers—the builders of nation, for a ride.

According to insiders, the teachers working in various private schools of Kashmir are “exploited” as they are paid “peanuts”—causing wave of insecurity among them. They said that the teachers are paid meager salary even many of them are held in low esteem in some private schools of Kashmir.

Education officials, wishing anonymity said that on an average—the teachers in the majority of the private schools are being paid Rs 5000-8000 monthly, even in some of the schools they are being paid Rs 3500-5000.

A teacher who was teaching in Al-Huda High School in Pantha Chowk Srinagar for six years said that he was paid Rs 3000 for the period of two years.

“When I joined the school as a teacher in 2012, I was given a meager salary Rs 3,000 monthly, and for two years my salary was not increased. The school authorities then hiked my salary by Rs 500 in March 2015.”

“I worked in the school for at least more than six years and the maximum salary I was given was Rs 4500. Despite repeated requests to school administration regarding hike in salary, they did not increase a penny and I quit the job there.”

A number of teachers spoke to Rising Kashmir and expressed their resentment against the poor salary, calling for a policy from the government.

Another teacher who was teaching in Prime Public School Baghat Srinagar said that she was exploited by the school administration in terms of salary.

She said, “When I started working in the school in 2013, I was teaching 8th and 9th standard students and the school administration was giving me an inadequate salary of Rs 3000 per month.”

“However, there were some teachers who were less qualified than me but were being given double salary as compared to mine,” she said.

Lamenting on the issue, she further said, “I worked in a school for more than 5 years and the only thing I noticed is that they are exploiting every newcomer.”

“In 5 years my salary was hiked from Rs 3000-6000. The salary was insufficient for me and I decided to resign, but at the same time the school administration promised me to hike my salary, but that was never full filled,” she added.

Another private school teacher said, “I am working in Model High School Jawhar-Nagar where they offered me Rs 10,000 salaries, but when it comes to receiving my monthly payment, I did not get more than Rs 6000-7000 as the school authorities unreasonably deduct my balance.”

She said, “For a small mistake if committed by the teacher, the school administration insults the teacher in the classroom in front of the students, Private teaching is all about exploiting. There is no annual hike.”

Insiders said that the teachers working in Usmanai High School in Batamaloo Srinagar are being paid a meagre salary of Rs 1500-1700.

Same is the condition of teachers of private schools in North and south Kashmir where they are also being paid an inadequate salary.

A teacher from Gousiya Education Institute in Pulwama said that the pay scale for the teachers there starts from Rs 3500 and the highest paid teachers’ get Rs 5000.

He said, “There are 11 teachers in the school and majority of them are being paid a salary of Rs 5000 per month.”

“There are nearly 175 students enrolled in the school and the fee structure starts from Rs 380 up to Rs 450 but teachers are not being given hike above Rs 5000.”

As per the Labour and employment department, the teachers fall in the highly skilled category and the according to the minimum wages act 1948, the highly skilled persons shall get Rs 400 per day.

Likewise, a teacher from Muslim Education Trust (MET) Sopore said that there are more than 1400 students enrolled in the school, but the teachers are being paid peanuts.

“Most of newcomers are being paid Rs 5000-6000 and the teachers who are working in the school from past few years don’t have a salary of more than 7,000 and in the average, the teachers are being paid Rs5000-7000,” said a teacher in MET Sopore.

He said, “In the higher secondary school wing 27-28 teachers are teaching 6th to 12th standard students on a salary of Rs 5000-7000.”

Pertinently, the Government Fee Fixation Committee (GFFC) since 2014 has already allowed the private schools of Kashmir to hike fee by 14 percent annually. 8 percent allowance was given in post-2014 floods and 6 percent in last week of January 2019.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Labour Commissioner, Bashir Ahmad Khan said that teachers weren’t laborers. He said that they are professionals and have undergone professionally trained skills. “We have found some violations with regard to the salaries of teachers in private schools and we are trying to overcome it,” Khan said.

“In some private schools, teachers are being paid a good salary; however it also can’t be denied that in some private schools teachers are being paid a meager salary,” he said.

Khan also said that the department has recently conducted a survey and they found the majority of the schools are paying teacher’s salary above the minimum wages act.

“We have not conducted a survey in the interiors of the districts, but if there is a particular complaint or issue, we take actions,” Khan said.