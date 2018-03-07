Private schools fleece helpless parents in Kashmir

Only 10% private schools have regularized fee structure: FFC
Yawar HussainSrinagar:
The Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) has only regularized the fee structure of 10 percent schools across the State even though recently Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar hiked the fee by Rs 350.
Justice Retd Hakeem Imtiyaz, Chairman of FFC told Rising Kashmir, "Till date, only 600 out of 6000 odd private schools in the state have come forward and got their fee structures regularized by the FFC."
He said the FFC hasn’t received any complaint regarding fee hike by DPS Srinagar and if the parents of the students studying in the school lodge a formal complaint then only FFC can summon the school.
He revealed that the FFC doesn’t have the requisite resources to reach out and fix the fee structure of private schools in far-flung areas of the Valley.
“We have informed the government that we don’t have enough infrastructures to reach out to schools in remote areas and they, in turn, have set up teams under respective Chief Education Officer’s in these areas to look into fee-related issues,” Imtiyaz added.
He said that the parents and other stakeholders should come up with specific complaints because the FFC doesn’t have any suo-moto cognizance power
“There are reports in the media on fee hike but then they aren’t specific and the schools can only be summoned when the exact details of the arbitrary hike is reported before the FFC by any individual,” he said.
He said the committee has acted on complaints by parents in the past but when the committee has asked any school about the fee increase issue based on media reports the schools out rightly have denied the charges. “The parents themselves need to come and register a complaint.”
A parent of a DPS student told Rising Kashmir that they were earlier paying Rs 3900 as monthly tuition and bus fee which has now again been raised by Rs 350 from the current academic year. “I have paid Rs 90000 as admission fee for my son and now even that has been hiked by some Rs 20000.”
Currently, the DPS charges Rs 1.10 lakh as admission fee while Biscoe, Mallinson and Kashmir Valley Schools charged Rs 85,000 and G D Goenka, charged Rs 1.50 lakh.
The sector has been more or less unregulated as the government’s hot and cold relationship with the private sector continues.
Earlier in January this year, the state education department informed the legislative assembly that the government is mulling to bring in legislation to regulate the fee of the private schools.
“The profiteering and commercialisation by private schools has been prohibited by the Supreme Court and the school education department is actively considering bringing legislation to regulate the fee structure of private educational institutions,” the government had informed the house.
“A draft bill on fixation of fee structure of private schools in the state has been prepared and shall be brought before the state Legislature in due course of time,” the government statement read further.
During the demand for grants of the education sector in the Budget session, the legislators across party lines had raised the issue of commercialization of education by private schools and castigated the education department for going soft on the private schools.
National Conference lawmaker from Budgam Aga Syed Ruhullah had said the private schools are like ‘vampires’ who are fleecing the helpless parents in the same manner as a vampire sucks the blood out of a living being.
