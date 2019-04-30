Private Schools Association protests against change of school timing

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir has strongly protested against the latest government order that has imposed early morning timing for schools, particularly in the city.



The Association said that the latest order directing schools in Srinagar city to operate from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm is a torture for students particularly small kids. “For kids to reach at 8.30 am to school means that they have to board the bus anywhere between 7.00 am to 7.00 am and wake up and prepare even before that. Imagine a kid as small as four years old has to go through this torture every day along with his parents,” said G N Var Chairman PSAJK.



“Many a time they are asleep in school bus and even in classroom, because they don’t get enough sleep. They can’t concentrate on their studies. Even their health is at risk.”



The Association termed the new timetable similar to daily early morning crackdown on students. “We have been in touch with parents and they say kids have to be dragged out of their beds with heavy heart to reach the school,” said Var. “Early morning timing can be suitable for hot climate but we are living in temperate region, the officers should understand that.”