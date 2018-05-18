Private Schools Association calls on Finance Minister

Srinagar, May 17:
A delegation of owners of Private Schools Association led by Showkat Chaudhary Thursday called on Minister for Finance, Labor and Employment Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and apprised him about various issues confronting them.
The Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and lauded the role of the private schools in the education sector in the state and assured them that government will look into their genuine demands and will take steps for their early redressal.
Meanwhile, various other delegations also called on the Minister and apprised him about their respective issues faced by them. The delegations raised various issues related to the availability of basic amenities including ration, electricity, and regular drinking water supply, repairmen of roads, lanes and drains besides other issues. Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegations and assured the redressal of their respective grievances while many issues were resolved on spot.