Private school, book shop penalized for restrictive trade practice

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Legal Metrology Department Baramulla on Monday imposed a fine of Rupees twenty thousand on a private school management and the book shop for not complying with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 in the sale of stationery packages.
Reports said that Legal Metrology department while taking cognizance of a consumer complaint lodged by a group of parents whose wards are enrolled at Saint Joseph’s School Baramulla against the school authorities and Valley Book Shop Baramulla and imposed a fine of Rs. 20000 collectively on a private school management and the book shop.
Parents of wards who are enrolled at St. Joseph's School Baramulla told Rising Kashmir said that the missionary school Baramulla was resorting to the restrictive trade practice by keeping the booklist available at a single book shop and looting the common masses.
“We were forced to buy the school books and stationery at one single shop. We were getting same books at lower rates at other shops but school management had made it mandatory for us to buy books from the particular bookshop,” said Altaf Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla.
Following consumer complaint against the school management, a team of Legal Metrology Department headed by the Assistant Controller Baramulla conducted an inspection of the Saint Joseph's School and the Valley Book Shop in Baramulla for verifying the contents of the consumer complaint.
Officials at Legal Metrology department Baramulla said that during the inspection, it was found that the school management had flashed an SMS to the guardians of students informing them that the books will remain available from a particular book shop.
While talking to Rising Kashmir, Assistant Controller Legal Metrology Baramulla Mudassir Ahmad said that a case was booked against the management of the institution and the book shop.
“The stationary packages offered for sale by the book shop were found to be lacking the statutory labeling requirements. It was also found that the stationery items were also sold at a single shop. Keeping in view the fact that the school management has now kept the booklist available at four book shops and flashed an SMS in this respect thereby rectifying the lapse of restrictive trade practice,so we imposed a fine of Rs. 20000 in the instant case,” Assistant Controller Baramulla Mudassir Ahmad said.