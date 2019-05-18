About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Private Hospital penalized for violating norms

 The field executives of Legal Metrology Department today fined a private hospital in Srinagar after a surprise inspection revealed that the Private Hospital was using non-standard person weighing machines instead of mandatory 120 kg capacity person-weighing scales and standard height-gauge.
The management of hospital was penalized at Rs 5000 for the lapse. Moreover, in the Drug store of the hospital a packet of X-ray film was seized for not carrying MRP. The distributor was held responsible for supplying such deficient products to the Private hospitals and a penal sum of Rs 10000 was slapped as fine on the distributor for the deficiency.

