Private Hospital penalized for violating norms

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The field executives of Legal Metrology Department today fined a private hospital in Srinagar after a surprise inspection revealed that the Private Hospital was using non-standard person weighing machines instead of mandatory 120 kg capacity person-weighing scales and standard height-gauge.

The management of hospital was penalized at Rs 5000 for the lapse. Moreover, in the Drug store of the hospital a packet of X-ray film was seized for not carrying MRP. The distributor was held responsible for supplying such deficient products to the Private hospitals and a penal sum of Rs 10000 was slapped as fine on the distributor for the deficiency.