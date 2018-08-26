Private coaching centres asked to register by Sep 10

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 25:
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Saturday issued a notification asking for fresh registration/ renewal of private coaching centres operating in the Kashmir province.
“Interested parties have to submit their applications either for fresh registration or renewal, as the case may be, up to September 10, 2018, on the given format available at the Directorate's website www.dsek.nic.in,” DSEK notification reads.
The applications are to be submitted to the concerned offices of Deputy Commissioners /ADCs.
To get registrations or renewals done, DSEK has asked the private coaching centres to publish class-wise/ subject-wise fee structure in a leading newspaper of Kashmir.
Besides, publishing of details of the faculty members to be hired by the coaching/tuition centre including their Aadhaar based biometric details. While as reservation of 10% in-take quota for BPL /Orphan/ destitute students to be selected by the Directorate has also been made mandatory.
Further, monitoring teams headed by concerned DDCs/ ADCs shall conduct the inspection of the coaching/tuition centres up to September 15 and submit their report by September 30.