April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prisoners in Central Jail go on hunger strike

Demand FIR withdrawal

The prisoners lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar went on hunger strike on Monday to demand withdrawal of FIR registered against them in connection with a recent incident inside the prison.
Official sources said prisoners started the hunger strike from 8:15 am.
“They are demanding that they should not be shifted to outside jails, transfer of jail Superintendent and withdrawal of FIR registered against them in connection with clashes in the jail during the intervening night of April 5 and 6,” they said.
A delegation of Kashmir High Court Bar Association had recently visited the prison and met the prisoners. The Bar has submitted its report before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar.
According to Bar report, the prisoners are not allowed to meet any of the visitors or relatives and have also not being provided any newspaper or access to any media like TV or Radio. (GNS)

