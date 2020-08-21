PRIS are real representatives of rural population: DC Ganderbal

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal Thursday emphasised that PRIs are the real representatives of the rural population that comprises about 80 per cent of the total population.



The DDC said this during a function organized to commemorate the achievements for the year 2019-20 in the district besides to interact with the PRIs to get feedback about their working in the Panchayats and have a firsthand appraisal of their grievances.



During the function, “Coffee Table Book”, recently published by the District Administration was also distributed among Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons, Sarpanchs besides District and Sectoral Officers of the district who were present during the function.



While highlighting the importance of Coffee Table Book, the DDC said that this informative document is provided to each Panchayat for information of the public to showcase the performance of the district Administration and the developmental achievements made by all departments during the past one year.



On the occasion, the DDC suggested the Sarpanchs and BDC chairpersons work for the equitable development of all sects of the society and assured their involvement in district Plan formation.



Among others, the function was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Farooq Ahmed Baba, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Planning Officer, SDM Kangan, District Program Officer, ICDS, District Panchayat Officer and other district and sectoral officers.