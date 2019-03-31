Priority Areas in School Education - III

March 31, 2019 | Bashir Ahmad Dar

Education for the Physically Challenged, Differently-abled, Special Children

“A child has special educational needs if s/he has a learning difficulty which calls for special educational provision to be made for her/him. Such a learning difficulty may be apparent if a child has a:

• Significantly greater difficulty in learning than the majority of children of the same age

• Disability which prevents or hinders the child from making use of educational facilities of a kind generally provided for children of the same age in schools within an educational block or educational zone. A child should not be regarded as having a learning disability solely because language of instruction is different from her/his home language.”



We have a very large number of physically challenged and differentially challenged children in our state. A large number of them comprise those who have got incapacitated due to mine blasts and similar violence. There are children who are mentally challenged due to the conflict situation. There are children who have been physically and mentally affected because of gross violation of human rights as well as children’s rights by forces, ikhwanis and militants. In Kargil the health of children is deteriorating at an alarming rate. As per the last survey conducted to assess the physical fitness levels of children, about 8 percent of children in the region were reported to be suffering from disability in one form or the other.

There is hardly any solid support system in the state, particularly in Kashmir division to help the disabled over their incapacities. Even the NGO efforts are small. These children can lead a normal life if they have effective access to services which would include early identification, intervention, education, vocational training, employment opportunities and the availability of aids and appliances and above all the will to include them in each and every sphere of life, with equal rights as citizens. The issue of education for children with disabilities has been time and again addressed by various Commissions and Committees set up at the national as well as international levels. The 1994 World Conference on EFA (Education for All) urged all Governments to:

• Give the highest policy and budgetary priority to improve their education systems to enable them to include all children regardless of individual differences or difficulties.

• Adopt as a matter of law or policy the principle of inclusive education, enrolling all children in regular schools, unless there are compelling reasons for doing otherwise.

In its focus on the needs of children with disabilities the National Policy on Education, 1986 as amended in 1992 states that the objective should be to integrate the physically and mentally handicapped with the general community as equal partners, to prepare them for normal growth and to enable them to face life with courage and confidence. The Policy recommended the following measures:

• “Wherever it is feasible, the education of children with motor handicaps and other mild handicaps will be common with that of others

• Special schools with hostels will be provided, as far as possible at district headquarters, for the severely handicapped children

• Adequate arrangements will be made to give vocational training to the disabled

• Teachers’ training programmes will be reoriented, in particular for teachers of primary classes, to deal with the special difficulties of the handicapped children

• Voluntary effort for the education of the disabled will be encouraged in every possible manner.”

The POA suggested a pragmatic placement principle for children with special needs. It postulated that a child with disability who can be educated in a general school should be educated in a general school only and not in a special school. Even those children who are initially admitted to special schools for training in plus curriculum skills should be transferred to general schools once they acquire daily living skills, communication skills and basic academic skills.

Issues to be addressed:

1. Survey for identification of children with Special Needs for a need based support

2. Provision for Special schools with hostel facilities at district level for severely incapacitated/ handicapped children who cannot be mainstreamed

3. Wherever feasible, have the education of children with motor handicaps and other mild handicaps common with that of others

4. Arrangements to be made for vocational training to the disabled

5. Reorientation of Teachers’ training programmes , in particular for teachers of primary classes, to deal with the special difficulties of the handicapped children

6. Have enabling legislation on the pattern of: Rehabilitation Council of India Act (RCI -1992); Persons With Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights & Full Participation) Act, 1995; National Trust Act -1999

7. Implementation of the national level scheme called Integrated Education of Disabled Children (IEDC) scheme which provides for the following:

• Actual expenses on books and stationery up to Rs. 400 per annum.

• Actual expenses on uniforms up to Rs. 200 per annum.

• Transport allowance up to Rs. 50 per month. If a disabled child resides in the school hostel within the school premises, no transportation charges would be admissible.

• Reader allowance of Rs. 50 per month in case of blind children upto Class V

• Escort allowance for severely disabled children with lower extremity disability at the rate of Rs. 75 per month.

• Actual cost of equipment subject to a maximum of Rs. 2000 per month for a period of five years.

8. Implementation of national level scheme called Scholarship and Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme to assist the needy disabled children in procuring durable, sophisticated and scientifically manufactured, modern, standard aids and appliances that can promote their physical, social and psychological well being by enhancing their educational potential. The scheme should provide aids and appliances to locomotor disabled, visually disabled, hearing disabled, mentally disabled and multiple disabled children.

9. Implementation of the Project Integrated Education for the Disabled (PIED) scheme.

10. Evaluate and monitor the provisions/ facilities SSA has to provide to Children with Special Needs (CWSN)

Vocationalization of Education

There is an urgent need to rethink our strategy for vocationalization of education in the light of previous experiences and view it as an important component of the overall school education both as a self-contained stage as well as feeder to the general and professional education at the tertiary stage. The question of vocationalization is “closely associated with the issue of occupational training: how do we adapt education so that it can equip people to do the types of work needed in the future?” Here we should draw a distinction between industrial economies, where most people are wage earners, and other economies where self-employment or casual work is still the norm. In societies where most people are in paid employment, which have developed throughout the twentieth century based on the industrial model, automation is making this model increasingly "intangible". It emphasizes the knowledge component of tasks, even in industry, as well as the importance of services in the economy. The future of these economies hinges on their ability to turn advances in knowledge into innovations that will generate new businesses and new jobs. "Learning to do" can no longer mean what it did when people were trained to perform a very specific physical task in a manufacturing process. Skill training therefore has to evolve and become more than just a means of imparting the knowledge needed to do a more or less routine job. In advanced economies there is a shift away from physical work. The implications of this trend for education are even clearer if we look at the development of the service industries in both quantitative and qualitative terms. Most of the active population (60-80 percent) of the industrialized countries is employed in the service sector. The main defining characteristic of this extremely broad category is that it covers activities which are neither industrial nor agricultural and which, despite their diversity, do not involve any tangible product.

Many services are defined primarily in terms of the interpersonal relationship involved. Examples of this are found both in the rapidly expanding private service sector which is benefiting from the growing complexity of economies (every kind of expertise imaginable, security services or high-tech consultancy services, financial, accounting and management services) and in the more traditional public sector (social services, health and education services, etc.). In both these cases, information and communication play a vital role. The key aspect here is the personalized acquisition and processing of specific data for a clearly defined project. In this type of service, both the provider and the user influence the quality of the relationship between them. Clearly, people can no longer be trained for this sort of work in the same way as they learned how to plough the land or make a sheet of steel. These new jobs are about interpersonal relationships; workers' relationships with the materials and processes they are using are secondary. The growing service sector needs people with good social and communication skills - skills that are not necessarily taught at school or university.”(Learning; the Treasure Within – Report to UNESCO of the International Commission on Education for 21st Century)

Issues to be addressed

1. Set up a State Council

2. Provision for adequate infrastructure

3. Training Master Trainers

4. Constitution of District Vocational Education Committees

5. Adequate management structures at all levels

6. Training personnel responsible for management structures

7. Community involvement

8. Participation of commercial establishments and industrial houses

9. Question of equivalence among technical , vocational and academic courses



