Prioritize languishing projects for completion: Navin Choudhary to DCs

Disability Rehabilitation Center to come up in every district
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Kumar Choudhary has asked Deputy Commissioners to prioritize completion of languishing infrastructure projects in their respective districts during the current financial year.
Addressing the joint conference of Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Chiefs at SKICC here last evening, Navin asked Deputy Commissioners to prepare a detailed project-wise schematic break-up of all such languishing infrastructure projects as these are proposed to be funded under the JK Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC). He directed them to make a list of such projects in the order of priority so that these projects can be completed with assured funding without any further delay.
He told the Deputy Commissioners that once the funds are released they have to give assurance about the completion of these languishing projects by the end of current financial year.
While responding to the issues raised by the DCs, Navin said Accounts Officers will shortly be deputed to all DC offices to act as financial advisors to the Deputy Commissioners office.
Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo while interacting with the DCs asked them to regularly monitor the Health Indicators of their respective district that will determine the healthcare scenario of the district. He said efforts are on the improve the health infrastructure in the State under National Health Mission and urged the DCs to cooperate with their district health officials so that the best healthcare services are provided to the people.
He also discussed the preparations for Measles Rubella vaccination campaign with the DCs and sought their cooperation for its success.
Speaking at the conference, Principal Secretary Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal advised the Deputy Commissioners to prepare comprehensive project reports of infrastructure projects including the necessary components so that these projects would be completed on time. He also asked them to allocate funds to the projects under district plan as per the importance of each project so that these projects don't suffer for want of funds.
Commissioner Secretary Forests, Manoj Diwedi suggested the Deputy Commissioners to start special anti-encroachment drive in their respective districts so that the forest land would be retrieved from encroachers. He also suggested them to expedite the process of issuing forest clearance certificates for the projects of immediate public importance.
Commissioner Secretary Power Hirdesh Kumar Singh said the department aims to electrify all un-electrified hamlets of the State by 30, November 2018 and the efforts are on to accomplish the mission. He said that round the clock power supply will be provided to households by the end of next year.
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone said the Department is planning to set up a District Disability Rehabilitation Centers in all the un-served districts for providing comprehensive services to the persons with disabilities. He asked the DCs to identify suitable land for the purpose.
Saying that the Department of Social Welfare is involved in the uplift of weaker sections of society through different schemes and programmes and it is important that Deputy Commissioners closely monitor their implementation, he observed that suggestions from Deputy Commissioners would further help in achieving the desired objective of these schemes at grass root level.
Secretary Youth Services and Sports and Information, Sarmad Hafeez said that under the aegis of Khelo India programme, Rs 10 lakh have been earmarked for each district for the creation of better sports infrastructure and coaching facilities of international standards.
He advised the Deputy Commissioners to involve youth in different sports promotion programmes and also lauded the role of DCs and SPs in making the Khelo India a grand success in the state.
Sarmad also said that Information department has recently posted District Information Officers in districts for effective coverage of government programmes.