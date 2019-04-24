Priorities and performance

April 24, 2019 |

Education and employment in the state have been two areas where the trajectories of successive governments have gone completely off the targets. A wider chasm has been exposed as the policy makers and political leadership utterly fail to bring a visible change in the state. Consider the felicitation by United Nations some two years ago of West Bengal government scheme ‘Kanyashree Prakalpa’. By linking as many as 16000 institutions the state government of WB rolled out some $500 million to promote education among girls. The state chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion said her government was committed to achieve the set agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). That indeed is some achievement, even the concept of SDG is something that would require extra expertise to realize here in the state. The priorities of the government have not only been wrongly set but the performance of the past governments stands obliterated by many of lesser relevance issues. Like the much touted and directionless development initiatives, employment when conceived and materialized as gift package by New Delhi, making a journey down the high offices gets political contaminations. The blankets of governance in the state are not too revealing as the walls are covered by thick political wallpapers that reveal only what the government thinks is important and timely. Politicization of employment has been hallmark in the state with every regime buying party loyalties rather generating employment on equitable basis. Job packages remain mostly ignored till the term ‘fast track’ is glued to it and the campaign taken forth just before fresh manifestos are declared. At the same time as education and literacy rate pull on the upward curve, it has created more problems than ever. A large percentage of population, mostly youth, is done with colleges and university degrees and is spending days at home trying to figure out the slots where they can fit in. Discrepancies are so spectacular that job queues outside the recruitment board in the valley are thronged with hundreds of candidates with diverse educational qualifications and expertise, waiting for their moment of deliverance. Vocational and technical education earlier thought of as helping to curb unemployment problem with the creation of skilled force, have been grossly downplayed. Skilled groups meant to engage in self-employment and create opportunities for themselves are as much eager to join the ‘sarkari naukris’ as those with good academic records. Against this backdrop, there is little hope left to see better days so far as education and employment are concerned.