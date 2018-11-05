Principles of democracy, humanity trampled in Kashmir: AAC

Srinagar:
Members and activists of Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Sunday termed Kashmir situation “volatile” and “explosive.” During a meeting held at party headquarters at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal here.
AAC observed that present situation in Kashmir was “highly volatile and explosive in nature and that the GoI and its lakhs of forces present at every inch of Kashmir are busy killing, maiming and harassing Kashmiris across the length and breadth and there was an atmosphere of fear all around.”
AAC members alleged that “all basic principles of democracy and humanity are trampled in Kashmir through the military might and every voice that is raised against the injustices is silenced through force.” The members condemned the alleged use of force during CASO against the inmates, arresting youth and thrashing the elderly including women and blowing up the houses by using explosives.